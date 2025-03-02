Left Menu

Netanyahu Halts Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the cessation of humanitarian aid into Gaza as the first phase of the hostage deal concluded. The decision, aimed at leveraging further negotiations, marks a significant development in the ongoing geopolitical dynamics between Israel and Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 02-03-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 12:27 IST

Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a strategic move following the conclusion of the initial phase of the hostage deal, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered a stop to all humanitarian aid entering Gaza. The announcement, made via an official statement on Sunday, signals a pivotal shift in the ongoing diplomatic conversation.

This decision comes as a crucial element in the broader geopolitical chess game between Israel and Gaza, suggesting an attempt to wield more negotiating power in future phases of the agreement.

The cessation of aid is expected to bear significant humanitarian consequences, raising questions about the broader implications for the region's stability and the international community's response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

