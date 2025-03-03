Left Menu

USAID Official Whistleblows: Humanitarian Aid in Crisis Amid Trump Administration Cuts

A senior USAID official warned that the Trump administration's dismantling of the agency could lead to unnecessary deaths globally. Despite assurances, political moves have made humanitarian efforts impossible, sparking chaos within relief efforts. The situation threatens increased deaths, especially from diseases like malaria and Ebola.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 07:26 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 07:26 IST
The Trump administration's recent decision to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has sparked a wave of concern among global health officials. According to an internal memo obtained by Reuters, senior USAID official Nicholas Enrich warned of widespread humanitarian impacts, contradicting reassurances from political leaders.

Enrich, who served as acting assistant administrator for global health, detailed how political decisions were obstructing lifesaving aid, predicting dire outcomes that include increased deaths from diseases such as malaria and Ebola. He was subsequently placed on administrative leave shortly after issuing his warning to staff.

The cuts are part of a broader government efficiency campaign and include suspending nearly 10,000 foreign aid grants. These actions have effectively frozen critical USAID programs, creating uncertainty and threatening to destabilize global health initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

