Delhi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to AAP MLA in Assault Case
A Delhi court granted anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya, accused in an alleged assault case. The court cited the lack of need for custodial interrogation, as Mohaniya had already joined the investigation. The MLA must cooperate with the investigation and is restricted from leaving the country.
A Delhi court has approved anticipatory bail for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dinesh Mohaniya, who is embroiled in an alleged assault case. The court decision, made on January 8, highlighted deficiencies in the necessity for custodial interrogation, as stated by the investigating officer.
Judge noted that Mohaniya had already joined the investigation. The court emphasized that Mohaniya deserves anticipatory bail in the matter, providing that in the event of an arrest, he shall be promptly released on bail.
The court imposed conditions requiring Mohaniya to assist in the investigation when requested, avoid tampering with evidence, and not leave the country without judicial consent. Mohaniya asserts he was addressing illegal encroachments with government officials when the incident occurred.
