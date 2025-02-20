Left Menu

Spain's High Court Rules Against Luis Rubiales in Sexual Assault Case

Spain's High Court found former soccer federation president Luis Rubiales guilty of sexual assault for non-consensually kissing player Jenni Hermoso. He was fined over 10,000 euros but acquitted of coercion. The case ignited discussions on sexism in Spanish women's football and broader societal issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:16 IST
Luis Rubiales

Spain's High Court announced a guilty verdict against Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish soccer federation, on charges of sexual assault. Rubiales was penalized for kissing player Jenni Hermoso without her consent, resulting in an over 10,000 euro fine while being acquitted of coercion.

The legal proceedings against Rubiales, which originally sought a prison sentence, have ignited broader discussions about sexism in Spain's women's football and the wider society. The court's ruling includes a restriction, preventing Rubiales from approaching within 200 meters of Hermoso and barring any form of communication with her for a year.

The incident occurred during the 2023 World Cup awards ceremony in Sydney, spurring allegations against Rubiales and three other federation officials for trying to coerce Hermoso into declaring the kiss consensual. Hermoso's legal team was unavailable for immediate comment following the court's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

