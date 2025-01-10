Mangaluru Mosque Shooting: Arrest Made Amid Twisted Tales
Police arrested Badruddin in connection with a gunfire incident at a mosque that injured a religious leader. Initial reports suggested an accidental firing, but investigations revealed the bullet came from Badruddin's gun. Claims of misdirection have emerged as authorities look into motives and illegal firearm acquisition.
Updated: 10-01-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 14:29 IST
A 35-year-old history sheeter, Badruddin, was arrested by the Mangaluru Rural Police connected to a gunfire incident involving a religious leader's injury at a mosque.
The arrest followed a January 6 incident at Vamanjoor, revealing discrepancies in initial claims of an accidental shooting.
Police investigations uncovered misleading attempts by the accused and possible illegal firearm procurement, prompting a thorough probe.
