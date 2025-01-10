Mangaluru Mosque Shooting: Arrest Made Amid Twisted Tales

A 35-year-old history sheeter, Badruddin, was arrested by the Mangaluru Rural Police connected to a gunfire incident involving a religious leader's injury at a mosque.

The arrest followed a January 6 incident at Vamanjoor, revealing discrepancies in initial claims of an accidental shooting.

Police investigations uncovered misleading attempts by the accused and possible illegal firearm procurement, prompting a thorough probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)