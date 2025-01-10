Left Menu

Mangaluru Mosque Shooting: Arrest Made Amid Twisted Tales

Police arrested Badruddin in connection with a gunfire incident at a mosque that injured a religious leader. Initial reports suggested an accidental firing, but investigations revealed the bullet came from Badruddin's gun. Claims of misdirection have emerged as authorities look into motives and illegal firearm acquisition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 10-01-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 14:29 IST
Mangaluru Mosque Shooting: Arrest Made Amid Twisted Tales
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

A 35-year-old history sheeter, Badruddin, was arrested by the Mangaluru Rural Police connected to a gunfire incident involving a religious leader's injury at a mosque.

The arrest followed a January 6 incident at Vamanjoor, revealing discrepancies in initial claims of an accidental shooting.

Police investigations uncovered misleading attempts by the accused and possible illegal firearm procurement, prompting a thorough probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

