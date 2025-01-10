Family Faces Desperation Amid False Allegations: An Attempted Immolation Stopped

An alarming attempt at self-immolation by a family was thwarted by the police in the state capital on Friday. The family, led by Raj Kamal Rawat from Kanta village, alleged they faced false accusations in a land dispute turned violent, prompting their drastic action.

The incident stems from a September 2024 shooting where Rawat was accused by Shahenshah, a fellow villager. Rawat was detained and claimed he was wrongfully implicated. He was released from jail four days ago but reported ongoing harassment that led to the extreme protest outside Vidhan Bhavan.

Authorities intervened just in time to prevent the tragedy. Rawat faces charges under section 226 of BNS for his attempted immolation, and police state the investigation is ongoing to assess the allegations of false accusations and harassment.

