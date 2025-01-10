Left Menu

Family Faces Desperation Amid False Allegations: An Attempted Immolation Stopped

Raj Kamal Rawat and his family attempted immolation in front of Vidhan Bhavan, alleging false accusations in a land dispute case. The police thwarted the attempt and are investigating the harassment claims. Rawat had been jailed based on Shahenshah's statement, who accused him of a shooting incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-01-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 16:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An alarming attempt at self-immolation by a family was thwarted by the police in the state capital on Friday. The family, led by Raj Kamal Rawat from Kanta village, alleged they faced false accusations in a land dispute turned violent, prompting their drastic action.

The incident stems from a September 2024 shooting where Rawat was accused by Shahenshah, a fellow villager. Rawat was detained and claimed he was wrongfully implicated. He was released from jail four days ago but reported ongoing harassment that led to the extreme protest outside Vidhan Bhavan.

Authorities intervened just in time to prevent the tragedy. Rawat faces charges under section 226 of BNS for his attempted immolation, and police state the investigation is ongoing to assess the allegations of false accusations and harassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

