Entry of private visitors to Vidhan Bhavan only in exceptional cases

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 23:08 IST
Private visitors will be allowed to enter the Vidhan Bhavan, the building housing the state legislature, only in exceptional cases and with the permission of the presiding officers, members were informed on Wednesday.

This has been done for better crowd management and safety as the premises get crowded during the legislature sessions. The current budget session, which started on March 3, will go on till March 26.

"Private visitors will be allowed in the Vidhan Bhavan premises only in exceptional cases after verification and permission by the presiding officer," Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde told the members of the Upper House.

A similar announcement was made by Speaker Rahul Narwekar in the assembly.

The decision has also been taken keeping in mind the protection of the chief minister, deputy chief ministers and members, and also as per police guidelines, said officials.

