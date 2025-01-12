Bihar Cooperative Bank Scandal: Arrests Made in Money Laundering Probe
The Enforcement Directorate has arrested four individuals, including a former CEO, in connection with a money laundering inquiry tied to alleged fund embezzlement at a Bihar cooperative bank. Promoted by an RJD MLA, the bank is under scrutiny for a fraud involving fake loan accounts.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate has apprehended four individuals, including a former CEO, amid a money laundering investigation linked to fund embezzlement at a cooperative bank in Bihar. Official sources reported this development on Sunday.
Raids had been initiated by the federal agency against RJD MLA Alok Kumar Mehta and several others in Bihar on January 10 as part of the probe into alleged financial misconduct at the Vaishali Shahri Vikas Co-operative Bank.
Key arrests include former bank CEO Vipin Tiwari, Ram Babu Shandilya, Nitin Mehra, and Sandeep Singh. The accused, having been produced before a PMLA court, are now in judicial custody, sources confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's Crackdown on Illegal Immigration: ATS Arrests 16 Bangladeshis
Father-Son Duo's Celebration Cut Short by Fresh Arrests on Arms Smuggling Charges
Punjab Police Foil Narco-Terror Plot with Key Arrests
Imphal Valley Halts as Bandh Sparks Tension Over Arrests and Killings
Cracking Down on Amritsar's Narco-Terror Network: Grenade Attacks and Arrests