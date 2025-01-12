Left Menu

Bihar Cooperative Bank Scandal: Arrests Made in Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested four individuals, including a former CEO, in connection with a money laundering inquiry tied to alleged fund embezzlement at a Bihar cooperative bank. Promoted by an RJD MLA, the bank is under scrutiny for a fraud involving fake loan accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 12-01-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 13:26 IST
Bihar Cooperative Bank Scandal: Arrests Made in Money Laundering Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has apprehended four individuals, including a former CEO, amid a money laundering investigation linked to fund embezzlement at a cooperative bank in Bihar. Official sources reported this development on Sunday.

Raids had been initiated by the federal agency against RJD MLA Alok Kumar Mehta and several others in Bihar on January 10 as part of the probe into alleged financial misconduct at the Vaishali Shahri Vikas Co-operative Bank.

Key arrests include former bank CEO Vipin Tiwari, Ram Babu Shandilya, Nitin Mehra, and Sandeep Singh. The accused, having been produced before a PMLA court, are now in judicial custody, sources confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025