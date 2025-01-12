Left Menu

Malala Yousafzai Calls for Global Action Against Gender Apartheid

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has urged Muslim leaders to classify gender apartheid as an international crime. At a summit focused on girls' education in Pakistan, Yousafzai called for unity against the Taliban's restrictions on Afghan women, highlighting the need for global political and scholarly condemnation.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has made a compelling appeal to Muslim leaders to support efforts to label gender apartheid as a crime under international law. She urged the leaders to condemn the Taliban's treatment of women in Afghanistan.

Yousafzai's plea came during a summit on girls' education in Muslim communities, held in Islamabad, Pakistan. The meeting was attended by prominent international leaders and scholars. In her speech, she underscored the urgency for Muslim voices to oppose the Taliban's exclusion of girls from educational opportunities.

Highlighting the Taliban's failure to recognize women's rights, Yousafzai also called on political entities to adopt gender apartheid as a crime against humanity. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Muslim World League organized the summit amid rising tensions between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban.

