Diplomatic Ties: Andrej Danko Visits Moscow
Slovak Deputy Speaker of Parliament Andrej Danko has arrived in Moscow on a visit. While the Russian TASS news agency confirms the visit, details about Danko's schedule or meetings remain undisclosed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 12-01-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 18:49 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Andrej Danko, Slovakia's Deputy Speaker of Parliament, made his way to Moscow this past Sunday, according to reports from the Russian state-run TASS news agency.
The news outlet, however, did not provide any information regarding the specifics of Danko's visit or his agenda in Moscow.
The purpose and outcomes of this diplomatic mission remain speculative, sparking interest in international relations circles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
