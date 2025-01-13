Empowering Youth: CM Bhajanlal Sharma's Transformative Initiatives in Rajasthan

On Sunday, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma spotlighted his government's youth welfare initiatives, emphasizing employment and skill development as top priorities. Speaking at the fourth Chief Minister Employment Festival, Sharma reiterated Rajasthan's commitment to transforming its employment landscape by implementing significant policy changes.

The government, he noted, is addressing recruitment bottlenecks, aiming to fill 81,000 vacancies. Stringent measures have been introduced against exam paper leaks, with a Special Investigation Team in place. Over 47,000 government appointments are completed, with 13,500 letters distributed during the event.

In line with a new mining policy, the state plans to generate one crore jobs. The Chief Minister urged youth to see failures as stepping stones to success, echoing Swami Vivekananda's teachings. Sharma's address highlighted a vision for developed India, inspired by Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)