Madhya Pradesh's Efforts to Manage Union Carbide Waste Amid Protests

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district initiated a program on Monday to train 50 master trainers on handling 337 tonnes of Union Carbide waste incinerated at Pithampur. This effort aims to assuage public concern over its supposed hazardous nature.

The state government faces backlash after local protests and two self-immolation attempts in the industrial area, prompted by waste disposal activities. Local officials, including Dhar Collector Priyank Mishra, have emphasized that the public needs accurate information to counteract misinformation.

In response to legal pressure, the Madhya Pradesh High Court gave the state six weeks to comply with safety guidelines for waste disposal, a challenge exacerbated by historical anguish following the 1984 Bhopal disaster. The government plans extensive outreach to educate the public and mitigate fears over the ongoing waste disposal process.

