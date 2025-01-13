Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Efforts to Manage Union Carbide Waste Amid Protests

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh are training master trainers to raise awareness about the non-hazardous nature of 337 tonnes of Union Carbide waste brought for incineration in Pithampur. This initiative follows public protests and legal directives to safely dispose of the waste, amidst historical concerns after the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhar | Updated: 13-01-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 12:16 IST
Madhya Pradesh's Efforts to Manage Union Carbide Waste Amid Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district initiated a program on Monday to train 50 master trainers on handling 337 tonnes of Union Carbide waste incinerated at Pithampur. This effort aims to assuage public concern over its supposed hazardous nature.

The state government faces backlash after local protests and two self-immolation attempts in the industrial area, prompted by waste disposal activities. Local officials, including Dhar Collector Priyank Mishra, have emphasized that the public needs accurate information to counteract misinformation.

In response to legal pressure, the Madhya Pradesh High Court gave the state six weeks to comply with safety guidelines for waste disposal, a challenge exacerbated by historical anguish following the 1984 Bhopal disaster. The government plans extensive outreach to educate the public and mitigate fears over the ongoing waste disposal process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025