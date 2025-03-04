Left Menu

Toxic Legacy: Bhopal Disaster Waste Disposal Underway

The first phase of incinerating 10 tonnes of toxic waste from the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy was completed in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. Despite protests, emissions remained within limits, as confirmed by pollution control authorities, and preparations for further trials are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 04-03-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 08:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The first phase of safely disposing of toxic waste from the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy was achieved with the incineration of 10 tonnes in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. The process, conducted under strict monitoring by pollution control officials, recorded emissions within permissible limits, according to regional authorities.

Security measures remain tight around the disposal site due to public protests. The incineration of the hazardous waste was overseen by nearly 60 officials and was carried out as per Madhya Pradesh High Court directives. All staff involved reported no deviations from safety protocols during the operation.

The notorious incident from 1984, which involved a massive release of methyl isocyanate gas, resulted in thousands of deaths. This ongoing disposal process marks significant progress in addressing the environmental and public health issues left by one of history's most devastating industrial disasters.

