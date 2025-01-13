Tanzanian Activist's Harrowing Abduction and Release in Nairobi

A prominent Tanzanian activist, Maria Sarungi Tsehai, has been released following her abduction by three armed individuals in Nairobi, allegedly linked to Tanzania's national intelligence service. Her confinement and release highlight alarming accusations of transnational repression in the region.

After seeking refuge in Nairobi four years ago due to fears of persecution in Tanzania, Sarungi Tsehai and her husband, David Tsehai, described the ordeal as terrifying. David Tsehai asserted that Tanzania's Information and Security Services were responsible for the incident.

These events are part of a troubling pattern where critics of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan are targeted. Multiple similar abductions reflect a campaign against dissent ahead of national elections, with rights groups urging international attention.

