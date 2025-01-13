Tanzanian Activist's Harrowing Abduction and Release in Nairobi
Maria Sarungi Tsehai, a Tanzanian human rights activist, was briefly kidnapped in Nairobi. Allegations point to Tanzania's national intelligence, reflecting a concerning pattern of transnational repression. Her abduction follows a series of similar incidents targeting critics of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan.
- Country:
- Kenya
A prominent Tanzanian activist, Maria Sarungi Tsehai, has been released following her abduction by three armed individuals in Nairobi, allegedly linked to Tanzania's national intelligence service. Her confinement and release highlight alarming accusations of transnational repression in the region.
After seeking refuge in Nairobi four years ago due to fears of persecution in Tanzania, Sarungi Tsehai and her husband, David Tsehai, described the ordeal as terrifying. David Tsehai asserted that Tanzania's Information and Security Services were responsible for the incident.
These events are part of a troubling pattern where critics of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan are targeted. Multiple similar abductions reflect a campaign against dissent ahead of national elections, with rights groups urging international attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka's Rohingya Refugee Standoff: Human Rights Commission's Stand-Off
Jimmy Carter: A Legacy of Peace and Human Rights
Jimmy Carter: Architect of Diplomatic Achievements and Human Rights Advocacy
UN chief hails ‘peacemaker, human rights champion’, former President Jimmy Carter
Fake Identity Fiasco: Man Poses as Human Rights Commission Chairman