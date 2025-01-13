Left Menu

Government Forces Reclaim Eastern Congo Towns Amid Intensified Clashes

Government forces have recaptured several towns from rebels in eastern Congo's North Kivu and South Kivu provinces amidst ongoing conflict. Despite these gains, many areas remain under rebel control, leading to a dire humanitarian situation with over 7 million displaced people and strained aid resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Goma | Updated: 13-01-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 13:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

In eastern Congo, government forces have successfully recaptured key towns in North Kivu and South Kivu provinces, signaling a significant pushback against armed rebel groups that threaten the region's stability. An army spokesman reported the recapture while acknowledging the complexity of the conflict.

Eastern Congo has remained a battleground for decades, home to over 100 rebel factions seeking control in a mineral-rich region bordering Rwanda. This protracted conflict has displaced millions, spawning a humanitarian crisis of immense proportions. This year alone, an additional 100,000 people have fled their homes.

Despite recent military successes, many areas are still under rebel occupation, exacerbating the suffering of displaced communities. Aid organizations like Doctors Without Borders are struggling to meet the urgent needs of those affected, further hindered by insecurity and limited resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

