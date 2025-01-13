The Lingering Menace of Daesh: Challenges and Resilience in Syria
Despite significant territorial losses, Daesh remains a formidable challenge in Syria and Iraq. Leveraging political instability and local grievances, IS continues to conduct attacks and maintain influence. The international community's support is crucial in preventing Syria's return as a terrorist stronghold.
Daesh's influence in Syria and Iraq has been severely diminished over recent years, yet it continues to pose a significant threat. Despite extensive international efforts, Daesh has demonstrated remarkable resilience, adapting to new conditions to maintain its presence and influence.
The legacy of the conditions which allowed Daesh to regain strength, such as Syria's civil war and political instability, remains unresolved. The group's ideological resilience enables it to exploit ongoing grievances, keeping its influence alive in conflict-prone areas, notably in regions marked by on-ground rivalries and power vacuums.
Currently, Daesh capitalizes on Syria's instability, engaging in attacks and employing mafia-style tactics to assert its presence. International support in Syria's reconstruction efforts is critical to prevent potential resurgences of terrorism, as Daesh remains poised to exploit favorable conditions for resurgence.
