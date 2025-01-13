Left Menu

Tanzanian Activist's Abduction in Kenya: A Case of Transnational Repression?

Tanzanian activist Maria Sarungi Tsehai was abducted by armed men in Nairobi. Her husband suspects Tanzania's intelligence service's involvement. The incident underscores alleged transnational repression in Kenya. Critics accuse both Tanzanian and Kenyan governments of abducting dissidents, raising concerns ahead of Tanzania's upcoming national elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 13:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A Tanzanian activist critical of President Samia Suluhu Hassan was briefly abducted in Nairobi's Kilimani neighborhood, her husband claimed.

Maria Sarungi Tsehai was reportedly taken by three armed men linked to Tanzania's intelligence service. This incident highlights accusations of transnational repression happening on Kenyan soil.

Responses from Tanzanian and Kenyan officials are pending, fueling concerns about government actions against critics as Tanzania approaches national elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

