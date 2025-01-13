Tanzanian Activist's Abduction in Kenya: A Case of Transnational Repression?

A Tanzanian activist critical of President Samia Suluhu Hassan was briefly abducted in Nairobi's Kilimani neighborhood, her husband claimed.

Maria Sarungi Tsehai was reportedly taken by three armed men linked to Tanzania's intelligence service. This incident highlights accusations of transnational repression happening on Kenyan soil.

Responses from Tanzanian and Kenyan officials are pending, fueling concerns about government actions against critics as Tanzania approaches national elections.

