Canada Cracks Down on Transnational Crime

Canada has designated seven transnational criminal organizations as terrorist entities to curb their activities involving extreme violence, drug trafficking, human trafficking, and illegal arms trafficking. The move aims to reduce fear among local populations and prevent the spread of fentanyl into the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 23:27 IST
In a decisive move to combat organized crime, Canada's public safety minister announced the listing of seven transnational criminal organizations as terrorist entities.

Minister David McGuinty highlighted the groups' involvement in spreading fear through extreme violence and their notorious activities in drug trafficking, human trafficking, and illegal arms dealing during a briefing in Ottawa.

The initiative seeks to protect local communities and halt the cross-border flow of fentanyl into the United States, demonstrating Canada's commitment to international safety and security.

