Canada's Bold Move Against Transnational Crime

In a significant move to counter organized crime, Canada has officially designated seven transnational criminal organizations as terrorist entities, Public Safety Minister David McGuinty declared on Thursday.

The announcement aligns with similar actions taken by the United States, which designated groups like Tren de Aragua and the Sinaloa Cartel as global terrorist organizations. These notorious groups have long been associated with serious crimes, including drug trafficking and human trafficking, employing extreme violence to instill fear in local communities, McGuinty stated in Ottawa.

The focus of these measures is to disrupt the trafficking of fentanyl, as Canadian authorities promise to prevent illegal drugs from infiltrating the United States. The initiative accompanies Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's earlier commitment to classify cartels as terrorists, alongside a temporary exemption from U.S. tariffs. Additionally, Canada has appointed a fentanyl czar amid data showing that a minor percentage of fentanyl entering the U.S. comes through Canada, with most originating from the U.S.-Mexico border.

(With inputs from agencies.)