Supreme Court to Hear CLAT 2025 Pleas Amid Legal Scramble

The Supreme Court is set to address pleas filed by the Consortium of National Law Universities in a bid to centralize the legal challenges against the CLAT 2025 results. The hearing is slated for January 15.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar will consider these petitions to prevent multiple litigations across high courts. This follows discrepancies in the CLAT 2025 answer key, which led to confusion and legal actions by candidates.

Initially, the Delhi High Court found errors in two answers of the entrance test, sparking appeals from both the candidates and the consortium. The CLAT, crucial for admissions in National Law Universities, continues to be at the center of legal scrutiny.

