Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear CLAT 2025 Pleas Amid Legal Scramble

The Supreme Court will review pleas concerning the CLAT 2025 results, seeking to transfer multiple cases from high courts to itself for a unified decision. The disputes arose from alleged inaccuracies in the CLAT answer key, prompting legal challenges across various courts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 15:14 IST
Supreme Court to Hear CLAT 2025 Pleas Amid Legal Scramble
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is set to address pleas filed by the Consortium of National Law Universities in a bid to centralize the legal challenges against the CLAT 2025 results. The hearing is slated for January 15.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar will consider these petitions to prevent multiple litigations across high courts. This follows discrepancies in the CLAT 2025 answer key, which led to confusion and legal actions by candidates.

Initially, the Delhi High Court found errors in two answers of the entrance test, sparking appeals from both the candidates and the consortium. The CLAT, crucial for admissions in National Law Universities, continues to be at the center of legal scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025