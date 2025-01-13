Army Chief Calls for Reconciliation Amid Ongoing Manipur Conflict

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi has stressed the importance of 'reconciliation' in the violence-stricken state of Manipur, stating that combined efforts from security forces and active governmental initiatives have stabilized the situation.

Speaking ahead of the Army Day, Gen Dwivedi expressed optimism that Manipur's new governor, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, will pursue necessary reconciliation steps. He noted ongoing 'cyclic' violence and emphasized the Army's goal of achieving peace.

The Army is addressing ethnic conflicts between the Meitei community and the Kukis, which since May 2023 has claimed over 200 lives. Gen Dwivedi affirmed the army's commitment to coordination among forces and mentioned potential external influences on the conflict.

