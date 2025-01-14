Tension Over Trump Investigative Report Release

A federal judge has given the green light for the Justice Department to release a special counsel's report on President-elect Donald Trump's alleged interference in the 2020 election. However, the release is temporarily halted until Tuesday, and the decision may face challenges from Trump's defense team, possibly reaching the Supreme Court.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon, appointed by Trump, had earlier obstructed the full release of the report, which also investigates Trump's attempts to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden. This latest ruling allows the public access to this crucial document ahead of Trump's return to the White House.

The judge also set a Friday hearing to address the potential release of a second volume concerning Trump's handling of classified documents post-presidency. The Justice Department has indicated this volume will remain confidential until ongoing criminal proceedings are resolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)