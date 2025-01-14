EU's Steadfast Stand on Social Media Oversight
The European Commission is unwavering in enforcing its regulations for major social media platforms despite upcoming changes in the U.S. administration. Investigations under the Digital Services Act are progressing independently of President-elect Donald Trump’s administration, according to an EU spokesperson.
The European Commission has reaffirmed its commitment to regulate large social media platforms according to its established rules, a spokesperson announced on Tuesday. This determination persists despite the transition to a new U.S. administration.
In ongoing developments, various investigations are being conducted under the Digital Services Act, as confirmed by the EU representative. These processes are continuing without interference from the impending leadership of President-elect Donald Trump.
The spokesperson emphasized that the enforcement of the EU's digital governance framework remains unaffected by political changes across the Atlantic.
