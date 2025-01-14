False Information Sparks Controversy at Maha Kumbh

A case has been filed against a young man who allegedly spread false information on social media about the supposed death of 11 devotees during a Maha Kumbh ritual in Prayagraj, police officials reported on Tuesday.

According to law enforcement, a First Information Report (FIR) was submitted at Pakdi police station following a complaint by Station House Officer (SHO) Rajendra Prasad Singh. The accused, identified as Lalu Yadav Sanjeev, faces charges under Section 353(2) of the BNS.

The FIR alleges that Lalu Yadav Sanjeev, allegedly affiliated with the Samajwadi Party, disseminated false information through a Facebook post, claiming that "11 devotees have died of heart attack due to cold at the Maha Kumbh bathing event and the ICU emergency camps are overcrowded with patients." The police noted that the information incited public panic and disrupted peace, prompting Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Faheem Qureshi to lead the investigation and pursue further legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)