False Information Sparks Controversy at Maha Kumbh

A youth named Lalu Yadav Sanjeev is facing legal action for allegedly spreading false information on social media regarding the death of 11 devotees at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The false claims, linked to the Samajwadi Party, caused panic and have been met with a formal police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:25 IST
A case has been filed against a young man who allegedly spread false information on social media about the supposed death of 11 devotees during a Maha Kumbh ritual in Prayagraj, police officials reported on Tuesday.

According to law enforcement, a First Information Report (FIR) was submitted at Pakdi police station following a complaint by Station House Officer (SHO) Rajendra Prasad Singh. The accused, identified as Lalu Yadav Sanjeev, faces charges under Section 353(2) of the BNS.

The FIR alleges that Lalu Yadav Sanjeev, allegedly affiliated with the Samajwadi Party, disseminated false information through a Facebook post, claiming that "11 devotees have died of heart attack due to cold at the Maha Kumbh bathing event and the ICU emergency camps are overcrowded with patients." The police noted that the information incited public panic and disrupted peace, prompting Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Faheem Qureshi to lead the investigation and pursue further legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

