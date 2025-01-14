Left Menu

Historic Visit: UN Rights Chief Volker Turk Visits Post-Assad Syria

Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, makes a historic visit to Syria after the end of Bashar al-Assad's rule. His visit marks a new era of potential accountability for human rights violations in Syria. Turk is also set to visit Lebanon and engage with various stakeholders.

In an unprecedented move, Volker Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, has arrived in Damascus, marking the first visit of a rights chief to Syria. The visit follows the recent ousting of President Bashar al-Assad after a rebel offensive ended his 50-year family rule.

Turk's presence signals potential progress in addressing long-standing human rights issues that were previously challenging to scrutinize under Assad's regime. Many UN officials and rights organizations had been denied entry to investigate allegations of violations during Syria's prolonged civil war.

During his journey, Turk will also visit Lebanon and meet various stakeholders, including officials, civil society groups, and diplomats, as part of his efforts to address human rights concerns in the region.

