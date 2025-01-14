Historic Visit: UN Rights Chief Volker Turk Visits Post-Assad Syria

In an unprecedented move, Volker Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, has arrived in Damascus, marking the first visit of a rights chief to Syria. The visit follows the recent ousting of President Bashar al-Assad after a rebel offensive ended his 50-year family rule.

Turk's presence signals potential progress in addressing long-standing human rights issues that were previously challenging to scrutinize under Assad's regime. Many UN officials and rights organizations had been denied entry to investigate allegations of violations during Syria's prolonged civil war.

During his journey, Turk will also visit Lebanon and meet various stakeholders, including officials, civil society groups, and diplomats, as part of his efforts to address human rights concerns in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)