Breakthrough in Doha: Ceasefire Proposal Drafted for Gaza Conflict Resolution

Amid ongoing tensions, Qatari mediators have put forward a landmark proposal aimed at halting the violence in the Gaza Strip, officials reveal. The draft, submitted to both Israel and Hamas, focuses on a ceasefire and an initial exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

While significant progress has been achieved, the finalization of a comprehensive ceasefire deal remains elusive, according to sources from both sides. Key elements of the proposal include the release of 33 hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian detainees, as well as critical security arrangements in sensitive border areas.

The future governance of Gaza remains a contentious issue, with ongoing talks between Israel, the UAE, and the U.S. regarding provisional governance. However, no consensus has been reached on a viable leadership structure for Gaza post-ceasefire, posing challenges to the negotiation process.

