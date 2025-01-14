Left Menu

Sevilla Defender Kike Salas Detained Over Betting Scheme Allegations

Spanish police detained Sevilla's Kike Salas over alleged involvement in illegal betting. Investigations focus on intentional yellow card bookings during LaLiga matches. Salas received ten yellow cards last season, raising suspicions. He faces potential fraud charges, with LaLiga set to join prosecution if a lawsuit ensues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 14-01-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 22:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish police briefly arrested Sevilla footballer Kike Salas amid allegations of involvement in an illegal betting scheme, the club confirmed to Reuters.

Investigative reports suggest Salas intentionally sought bookings during LaLiga matches in the 2023-24 season. Last season, Salas received ten yellow cards, the highest in the league.

Sevilla is actively gathering information. Released after interrogation, Salas could face up to three years in prison for fraud. LaLiga intends to join prosecution proceedings if a lawsuit is filed, asserting their annual integrity workshops should prevent such breaches.

Authorities and Salas' representatives have yet to comment on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

