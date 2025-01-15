Saluting the Guardians: Indian Army Day Tribute

President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to Indian Army personnel, veterans, and their families on Army Day, acknowledging their resolute commitment to national security.

Commemorated on January 15, Army Day honors General K M Cariappa's 1949 appointment as Commander-in-Chief, succeeding his British counterpart.

President Murmu lauded the Army's exemplary courage and humanitarian efforts, expressing admiration for their lasting dedication to the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)