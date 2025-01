India's Growing Maritime Might: A Beacon of Security and Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday declared India's rise as a significant maritime force, emphasizing its evolving status as a reliable global partner.

The announcement came during a ceremony commissioning three naval warships, marking the first simultaneous introduction of a destroyer, a frigate, and a submarine, all uniquely 'Made in India.'

Modi stressed the importance of securing the seas from threats such as drugs, weapons, and terrorism, positioning India as a principal player in regional security and economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)