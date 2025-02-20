Unprecedented Naval Movement: Chinese Warships Off Australia's East Coast

In an unexpected naval development, three Chinese warships have been sighted traveling unusually south along Australia's east coast, according to officials. Observations indicate the ships, including a frigate, cruiser, and replenishment vessel, are 150 nautical miles east of Sydney.

Australia, alongside New Zealand, maintains close monitoring of the task group through surveillance efforts, asserting their right to oversee activities within their exclusive economic zone. Meanwhile, Australia's Defense Minister Richard Marles emphasized the engagement with Papua New Guinea given the ships' South Pacific trajectory.

This movement underscores the complex and sometimes tense military relations between China and Australia, even as diplomatic and trade interactions have seen improvements. The world watches closely as this strategic naval deployment unfolds between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)