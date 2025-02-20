Left Menu

Unprecedented Naval Movement: Chinese Warships Off Australia's East Coast

Three Chinese warships were observed traveling unusually far south along Australia's east coast on an unannounced mission. Australia and New Zealand monitor these movements while diplomatic talks with neighbouring countries are underway. Tensions persist between Chinese and Australian militaries despite improved diplomatic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 20-02-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 09:57 IST
British warships (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In an unexpected naval development, three Chinese warships have been sighted traveling unusually south along Australia's east coast, according to officials. Observations indicate the ships, including a frigate, cruiser, and replenishment vessel, are 150 nautical miles east of Sydney.

Australia, alongside New Zealand, maintains close monitoring of the task group through surveillance efforts, asserting their right to oversee activities within their exclusive economic zone. Meanwhile, Australia's Defense Minister Richard Marles emphasized the engagement with Papua New Guinea given the ships' South Pacific trajectory.

This movement underscores the complex and sometimes tense military relations between China and Australia, even as diplomatic and trade interactions have seen improvements. The world watches closely as this strategic naval deployment unfolds between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

