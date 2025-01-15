Left Menu

Supreme Court Halts Bihar Bye-Poll Result Over Expulsion Row

The Supreme Court of India has halted the declaration of the Bihar legislative council bye-poll result for a seat previously held by Sunil Kr Singh, an expelled leader from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). This decision comes amid ongoing disputes concerning Singh's expulsion from the party.

Supreme Court Halts Bihar Bye-Poll Result Over Expulsion Row
The Supreme Court of India intervened in the Bihar legislative council bye-poll, halting the result declaration for a seat once held by Sunil Kr Singh.

Singh, who was expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), finds his political fate in limbo, pending further legal proceedings.

This development adds another layer to the complex political landscape in Bihar, highlighting ongoing tensions within the RJD.

(With inputs from agencies.)

