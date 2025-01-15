German Economy Faces Subtle Contraction Amid Global Volatility
The German economy experienced a minor contraction with a 0.1% reduction in the final quarter of the previous year and an overall 0.2% decline throughout 2024, according to the Federal Statistics Office. This aligns with analysts’ predictions for a similar drop as reported by a Reuters poll.
The German economy has hit a minor snag, contracting by 0.1% in the final quarter of the previous year, according to recent data from the Federal Statistics Office.
Over the whole of 2024, Germany witnessed a 0.2% decline in its GDP, showcasing broader challenges amid global economic uncertainties.
This performance neatly aligns with forecasts from financial analysts surveyed by Reuters, who anticipated a comparable 0.2% drop for the year.
