German Economy Faces Subtle Contraction Amid Global Volatility

The German economy has hit a minor snag, contracting by 0.1% in the final quarter of the previous year, according to recent data from the Federal Statistics Office.

Over the whole of 2024, Germany witnessed a 0.2% decline in its GDP, showcasing broader challenges amid global economic uncertainties.

This performance neatly aligns with forecasts from financial analysts surveyed by Reuters, who anticipated a comparable 0.2% drop for the year.

