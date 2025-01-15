Billionaire Battles British Sanctions: Supreme Court Showdown

A billionaire oil mogul, Eugene Shvidler, challenged British sanctions in a groundbreaking case at the UK's Supreme Court on Wednesday. The sanctions, imposed in March 2022 over Russia's Ukraine invasion, were allegedly arbitrary, targeting Shvidler for his ties with ex-Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

Shvidler, reportedly worth $1.6 billion, claims the sanctions have devastated his business and personal life. The UK Foreign Office defends the measures, citing Shvidler's roles in Russian firms as proof of financial gain from Abramovich, a claim Abramovich has denied.

The case, with a verdict pending, coincides with another appeal by Russian businessman Sergei Naumenko over his detained superyacht in London. The rulings are highly anticipated, as they could set a precedent for similar sanctions challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)