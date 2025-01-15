Left Menu

Billionaire Battles British Sanctions: Supreme Court Showdown

Eugene Shvidler, a billionaire oil tycoon, is challenging UK sanctions imposed on him due to his association with Roman Abramovich, in a landmark Supreme Court case. Shvidler argues the sanctions are arbitrary, citing his disrupted business and personal life, while the British government defends its decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:20 IST
Billionaire Battles British Sanctions: Supreme Court Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A billionaire oil mogul, Eugene Shvidler, challenged British sanctions in a groundbreaking case at the UK's Supreme Court on Wednesday. The sanctions, imposed in March 2022 over Russia's Ukraine invasion, were allegedly arbitrary, targeting Shvidler for his ties with ex-Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

Shvidler, reportedly worth $1.6 billion, claims the sanctions have devastated his business and personal life. The UK Foreign Office defends the measures, citing Shvidler's roles in Russian firms as proof of financial gain from Abramovich, a claim Abramovich has denied.

The case, with a verdict pending, coincides with another appeal by Russian businessman Sergei Naumenko over his detained superyacht in London. The rulings are highly anticipated, as they could set a precedent for similar sanctions challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025