Left Menu

U.N. Council Adopts Resolution on Russia-Ukraine War Anniversary

The United Nations Security Council adopted a U.S.-drafted resolution marking the third anniversary of Russia's war in Ukraine. The resolution was passed with 10 votes in favor, while five members, including France and Britain, abstained. This comes as President Trump seeks to mediate peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 03:21 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 03:21 IST
U.N. Council Adopts Resolution on Russia-Ukraine War Anniversary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Security Council has adopted a U.S.-drafted resolution to mark the third anniversary of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The resolution signifies a shift in the long-held U.N. stance on the war as U.S. President Donald Trump intensifies efforts to mediate peace between the two nations.

The resolution was passed with 10 votes in favor, while France, Britain, and three others chose to abstain from the vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025