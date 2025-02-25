U.N. Council Adopts Resolution on Russia-Ukraine War Anniversary

The United Nations Security Council has adopted a U.S.-drafted resolution to mark the third anniversary of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The resolution signifies a shift in the long-held U.N. stance on the war as U.S. President Donald Trump intensifies efforts to mediate peace between the two nations.

The resolution was passed with 10 votes in favor, while France, Britain, and three others chose to abstain from the vote.

