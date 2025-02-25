Trump and Macron Clash Amid Russia-Ukraine Peace Negotiations
President Trump and French President Macron discuss the potential end of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Trump pushes for an economic deal with Ukraine on rare earth minerals. Tensions arise over US-European relations as Trump shifts American foreign policy, affecting alliances and global diplomatic dynamics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2025 04:34 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 04:34 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron met to discuss the ongoing Russian-Ukraine conflict, amid hopes for a resolution.
Trump is advocating for an economic deal with Ukraine involving rare earth minerals, which has sparked tension with European allies, with Macron urging caution against conceding to Russia.
As the US foreign policy landscape shifts under Trump's leadership, the transatlantic relationship faces uncertainties, impacting global diplomacy and alliances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement