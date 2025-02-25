Left Menu

Trump and Macron Clash Amid Russia-Ukraine Peace Negotiations

President Trump and French President Macron discuss the potential end of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Trump pushes for an economic deal with Ukraine on rare earth minerals. Tensions arise over US-European relations as Trump shifts American foreign policy, affecting alliances and global diplomatic dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2025 04:34 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 04:34 IST
Trump and Macron Clash Amid Russia-Ukraine Peace Negotiations
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron met to discuss the ongoing Russian-Ukraine conflict, amid hopes for a resolution.

Trump is advocating for an economic deal with Ukraine involving rare earth minerals, which has sparked tension with European allies, with Macron urging caution against conceding to Russia.

As the US foreign policy landscape shifts under Trump's leadership, the transatlantic relationship faces uncertainties, impacting global diplomacy and alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025