Trump and Macron Clash Amid Russia-Ukraine Peace Negotiations

President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron met to discuss the ongoing Russian-Ukraine conflict, amid hopes for a resolution.

Trump is advocating for an economic deal with Ukraine involving rare earth minerals, which has sparked tension with European allies, with Macron urging caution against conceding to Russia.

As the US foreign policy landscape shifts under Trump's leadership, the transatlantic relationship faces uncertainties, impacting global diplomacy and alliances.

