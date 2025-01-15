Left Menu

High-Profile Arrest in Beed: MCOC Act Invoked Against Minister's Aide

In Beed, Maharashtra, a special court has remanded Walmik Karad, an associate of NCP Minister Dhananjay Munde, in police custody for seven days in connection with the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Deshmukh was killed after resisting an extortion attempt linked to a local energy company.

A special court in Beed, Maharashtra, has ordered the detention of Walmik Karad for seven days in a significant development related to the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog. Karad is associated with NCP minister Dhananjay Munde and faces charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The Special Investigation Team requested Karad's custody for ten days after he was initially booked and sent to 14-day judicial custody the previous Tuesday. The court agreed to remand him till January 22nd.

The case stems from the abduction, torture, and murder of Deshmukh on December 9, after he allegedly stood against an extortion attempt targeting an energy firm's windmill venture. Karad surrendered to authorities on December 31st, leading to further legal proceedings.

