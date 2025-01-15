BSF Thwarts Smugglers: Phensedyl & Cattle Seizure Along Indo-Bangla Border
The Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully intercepted smuggling and infiltration attempts across several districts in West Bengal bordering Bangladesh. The operations led to the arrest of three cattle smugglers, the pushback of 13 intruders, and the seizure of 1,236 bottles of banned Phensedyl syrup.
The Border Security Force (BSF) has effectively countered smuggling and infiltration activities at the India-Bangladesh border within West Bengal. Key districts witnessing these incidents include North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad, and Malda.
During the operations, BSF personnel apprehended three cattle smugglers and pushed back 13 Bangladeshi infiltrators. Additionally, the force seized 1,236 bottles of the banned cough syrup, Phensedyl.
The seized contraband has been turned over to authorities for further action, while the rescued cattle will be rehabilitated by the Dhyan Foundation.
