Delhi Police Arrest Man for 2020 Double Murder
Delhi Police arrested Sunny, a 26-year-old, for his role in a 2020 double murder of security guards during a burglary in Narela. Declared a proclaimed offender in 2022, Sunny was apprehended in Najafgarh after a tip-off. He has a criminal history with seven additional cases.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:48 IST
- Country:
- India
In a long-awaited breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended a 26-year-old man named Sunny, who has been on the run following his alleged involvement in the 2020 murder of two security guards.
The incident took place in Narela, Delhi, where Sunny, along with eight accomplices, reportedly murdered the guards during a burglary attempt. After evading authorities, a Delhi court declared him a proclaimed offender in 2022.
Acting on a tip-off, police successfully captured Sunny in Najafgarh on Sunday. His criminal track record includes at least seven other cases, escalating the urgency of his arrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
