Madhya Pradesh Launches Ambitious Gareeb Kalyan Mission-2028

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has approved an ambitious initiative to eradicate poverty in the state by 2028, through the launch of the 'Gareeb Kalyan Mission'. This decision was announced following a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Aimed at raising the income levels of the economically deprived, the mission will be collaboratively executed by the Panchayat and Rural Development and Urban Administration and Development departments, with additional support from other government bodies.

The mission will target key areas such as enhancing the multi-dimensional poverty index, fortifying livelihoods, and empowering existing organizations. It was first announced by Chief Minister Yadav on Independence Day 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)