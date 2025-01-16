Biden's Balancing Act: TikTok's Fate in the US
The Biden administration is working on strategies to keep TikTok available in the United States, despite an impending ban. Citing sources familiar with talks, NBC News reports ongoing negotiations to resolve concerns. The White House and TikTok U.S. have not commented on the issue.
In an effort to keep TikTok available in the United States, the Biden administration is reportedly examining strategies as a ban on the app looms, according to NBC News.
Sources familiar with the discussions indicate that talks are ongoing, though a resolution has yet to be announced.
Both the White House and TikTok's U.S. division have so far declined to comment on the potential approaches being considered.
