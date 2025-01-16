Left Menu

Meta and WhatsApp Challenge Penalty for Market Dominance Abuse

Meta Platforms and WhatsApp have challenged the CCI's Rs 213.14 crore penalty for market dominance abuse. The NCLAT tribunal has admitted their petitions, highlighting the need for further consideration. A decision on interim relief to stay the CCI order will be made next week.

Updated: 16-01-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 12:55 IST
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has admitted appeals by Meta Platforms and WhatsApp, contesting a penalty levied by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The CCI had imposed a penalty of Rs 213.14 crore on November 18, citing unfair business practices linked to WhatsApp's 2021 privacy update.

A decision regarding interim relief, requested by Meta and WhatsApp to stay the CCI's order, will be made next week, as CCI opposes the plea.

