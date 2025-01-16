Meta and WhatsApp Challenge Penalty for Market Dominance Abuse

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has admitted appeals by Meta Platforms and WhatsApp, contesting a penalty levied by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The CCI had imposed a penalty of Rs 213.14 crore on November 18, citing unfair business practices linked to WhatsApp's 2021 privacy update.

A decision regarding interim relief, requested by Meta and WhatsApp to stay the CCI's order, will be made next week, as CCI opposes the plea.

