Mystery Surrounding Death in Delhi Hotel Room

The body of 32-year-old Chirag Singh was discovered in a hotel room in Delhi's Rohini area. Police investigations show no signs of foul play or injuries. A crime team examined the room, but preliminary findings indicate no criminal activity. The body is sent for post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • India

A 32-year-old man was discovered dead inside an Oyo Hotel room on Thursday, according to police sources.

Upon receiving a PCR call about a male body in a hotel room in Delhi's Rohini area, police identified the deceased as Chirag Singh from Haryana's Kaithal.

Initial inspections by a crime team revealed no injuries or foul play. Preliminary investigations suggest no criminal involvement, and a post-mortem has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

