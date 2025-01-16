Mystery Surrounding Death in Delhi Hotel Room
The body of 32-year-old Chirag Singh was discovered in a hotel room in Delhi's Rohini area. Police investigations show no signs of foul play or injuries. A crime team examined the room, but preliminary findings indicate no criminal activity. The body is sent for post-mortem.
A 32-year-old man was discovered dead inside an Oyo Hotel room on Thursday, according to police sources.
Upon receiving a PCR call about a male body in a hotel room in Delhi's Rohini area, police identified the deceased as Chirag Singh from Haryana's Kaithal.
Initial inspections by a crime team revealed no injuries or foul play. Preliminary investigations suggest no criminal involvement, and a post-mortem has been ordered to determine the cause of death.
