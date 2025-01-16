Union Cabinet Initiates 8th Pay Commission for Salaries Revision

In a significant move, the Union Cabinet has decided to establish the 8th Pay Commission, marking a pivotal moment for central government employees and pensioners. This decision aims to adjust and review salaries and allowances accordingly.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the decision following a Cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Commission's formation suggests the government's ongoing efforts to address employee compensation effectively.

The 7th Pay Commission, which began in 2016, is set to complete its term in 2026, prompting the need for its successor. The government will soon appoint a chairman and two members to the newly formed Commission, ensuring a seamless transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)