Diplomacy over Disputes: Philippines and China's South China Sea Dialogue

The Philippines voiced concerns to China regarding the behavior of its coast guard in the South China Sea during a high-level meeting. Despite challenges, both nations recognize the potential for diplomatic and pragmatic cooperation to address their differences and enhance bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Philippines

The Philippines has raised concerns with China regarding the actions of its coast guard in the South China Sea, as revealed in a recent high-level meeting.

Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro emphasized the importance of diplomacy and cooperation while addressing the bilateral consultation mechanism.

The statement highlighted that despite ongoing issues, there is room for pragmatic solutions through diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

