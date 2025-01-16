Diplomacy over Disputes: Philippines and China's South China Sea Dialogue
The Philippines voiced concerns to China regarding the behavior of its coast guard in the South China Sea during a high-level meeting. Despite challenges, both nations recognize the potential for diplomatic and pragmatic cooperation to address their differences and enhance bilateral relations.
- Philippines
The Philippines has raised concerns with China regarding the actions of its coast guard in the South China Sea, as revealed in a recent high-level meeting.
Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro emphasized the importance of diplomacy and cooperation while addressing the bilateral consultation mechanism.
The statement highlighted that despite ongoing issues, there is room for pragmatic solutions through diplomatic engagement between the two countries.
