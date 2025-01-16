Morgan Stanley's Profit Surge Boosted by Dealmaking

Morgan Stanley experienced a remarkable profit surge in the fourth quarter, attributed to a substantial increase in dealmaking.

The investment bank reported an impressive earning of $3.7 billion, or $2.22 per share, demonstrating a significant growth compared to the previous year's $1.5 billion, or 85 cents per share.

This financial performance highlights Morgan Stanley's adeptness in leveraging market opportunities to enhance its profitability significantly.

