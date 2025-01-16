Morgan Stanley's Profit Surge Boosted by Dealmaking
Morgan Stanley's profits saw a significant rise in the fourth quarter, driven by increased dealmaking activities. The investment bank announced earnings of $3.7 billion, equating to $2.22 per share, a notable increase compared to the previous year's $1.5 billion, or 85 cents per share.
This financial performance highlights Morgan Stanley's adeptness in leveraging market opportunities to enhance its profitability significantly.
