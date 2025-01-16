Left Menu

Breaking the Deadlock: PTI Leaders in Crucial Talks with Pakistani Army and Government

Leaders from Imran Khan's PTI party engage in discussions with Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir and government officials to resolve ongoing political conflicts. The talks seek to address demands for judicial commissions and political prisoner support, as well as ensure dialogue for national stability amid ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 16-01-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 20:42 IST
In a significant move to bridge the rift, leaders of former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have engaged with Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir as well as a government delegation. This effort aims to resolve the political deadlock that has dominated the national landscape.

PTI Chairman Gohar Khan, after meeting with journalists, confirmed that substantive discussions took place with Munir, where the party laid out critical concerns and demands. Central to these meetings are calls for judicial probes into recent protests and assurances regarding political prisoners.

This dialogue gains momentum as Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal highlights the legality of the meetings. Meanwhile, there is pressure on the government to expedite responses to PTI's demands as deadlines loom large, indicating the nuanced negotiation landscape amidst Pakistan's political turbulence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

