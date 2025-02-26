Left Menu

Government Dialogue Proposal with Northern Ireland Paramilitaries Sparks Controversy

The British and Irish governments are considering whether to engage in talks with active paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland, aiming for disbandment. Despite the Good Friday Agreement's efforts, paramilitary activities persist. The proposal is met with skepticism, notably from Northern Ireland's Justice Minister who fears it may undermine existing political and policing efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 00:58 IST
Government Dialogue Proposal with Northern Ireland Paramilitaries Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British and Irish governments are contemplating talks with active paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland, a move aimed at encouraging groups to disband and cease criminal activities.

Although the 1998 Good Friday Agreement largely quelled decades of sectarian violence, reports indicate some factions remain involved in crime and exert control through intimidation and extortion. The Independent Reporting Commission advocates for direct engagement from the governments, which has led to discussions about appointing an independent expert.

However, Northern Ireland's Justice Minister Naomi Long opposes the move, arguing it could undermine effective political and policing actions. Discussions continue as the British MI5 had recently lowered the region's terrorism threat level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025