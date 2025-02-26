Government Dialogue Proposal with Northern Ireland Paramilitaries Sparks Controversy

The British and Irish governments are contemplating talks with active paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland, a move aimed at encouraging groups to disband and cease criminal activities.

Although the 1998 Good Friday Agreement largely quelled decades of sectarian violence, reports indicate some factions remain involved in crime and exert control through intimidation and extortion. The Independent Reporting Commission advocates for direct engagement from the governments, which has led to discussions about appointing an independent expert.

However, Northern Ireland's Justice Minister Naomi Long opposes the move, arguing it could undermine effective political and policing actions. Discussions continue as the British MI5 had recently lowered the region's terrorism threat level.

