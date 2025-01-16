Left Menu

Fraudulent Identity Scheme: Two Arrested for Aiding Illegal Immigration

The Delhi Police apprehended two individuals involved in providing fake Indian identity documents to a Bangladeshi woman who illegally entered India. The arrested men organized a racket to procure fraudulent documents, enabling the woman to pose as an Indian citizen, leading to their arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 22:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have arrested two individuals for allegedly facilitating fraudulent Indian identity documents for a Bangladeshi woman, allowing her to reside in India illegally for over a decade, officials reported on Thursday.

Sachin Chauhan (38) from Gautam Buddh Nagar and Sushminder (25) from Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, orchestrated a scheme enabling the woman to obtain counterfeit Indian documents, such as a birth certificate, Aadhar card, PAN card, and passport.

Following an investigation, it was revealed that Chauhan and his associate operated a racket to facilitate illegal immigration, charging the Bangladeshi national Rs 2 lakh. The woman admitted purchasing the fake papers to secure better job prospects and international travel opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

