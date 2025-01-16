Fraudulent Identity Scheme: Two Arrested for Aiding Illegal Immigration
The Delhi Police apprehended two individuals involved in providing fake Indian identity documents to a Bangladeshi woman who illegally entered India. The arrested men organized a racket to procure fraudulent documents, enabling the woman to pose as an Indian citizen, leading to their arrest.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police have arrested two individuals for allegedly facilitating fraudulent Indian identity documents for a Bangladeshi woman, allowing her to reside in India illegally for over a decade, officials reported on Thursday.
Sachin Chauhan (38) from Gautam Buddh Nagar and Sushminder (25) from Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, orchestrated a scheme enabling the woman to obtain counterfeit Indian documents, such as a birth certificate, Aadhar card, PAN card, and passport.
Following an investigation, it was revealed that Chauhan and his associate operated a racket to facilitate illegal immigration, charging the Bangladeshi national Rs 2 lakh. The woman admitted purchasing the fake papers to secure better job prospects and international travel opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jharkhand Police's 2024 Crackdown: A Year of Significant Arrests and Recoveries
Key Arrests in Dhule Sarpanch Murder Case
World News Flash: Migrants, Strikes, and Arrests Shape Global Headlines
Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Arrests Linked to Drone Strike
Chhattisgarh Police Arrests Trio in Journalist Murder Case