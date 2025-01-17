Corruption Nexus Exposed in Jammu and Kashmir
Mehbooba Mufti has expressed concerns over the Jammu and Kashmir government's decision to transfer Anti-Corruption Bureau official Abdul Wahid, who was investigating corruption in the Srinagar Smart City Project. The move has raised questions about the government's commitment to combating corruption and maintaining accountability.
The recent transfer of an Anti-Corruption Bureau official from an active investigation has sparked allegations of a corruption-cover-up at the highest levels in Jammu and Kashmir. People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti asserts that the move reveals a disturbing 'nexus' between corrupt officials and powerful entities, challenging governmental accountability.
The government's decision involved the repatriation of ACB SSP Abdul Wahid, who served as Assistant Inspector General. Wahid was in the midst of probing alleged corruption in the Srinagar Smart City Project, where he had filed disproportionate assets cases against senior officers. His removal is seen by Mufti and others as punitive action against whistleblowers.
Mehbooba Mufti's outspoken critique underscores broader issues of transparency and justice, suggesting that such administrative shuffles serve to protect vested interests. Questions now loom over the government's sincerity in pursuing anti-corruption agendas, especially given the alleged misuse of agencies to target Kashmiris.
