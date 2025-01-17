Supreme Court Urges Caution on Suicide Abetment Charges

The Supreme Court, on Friday, made a critical observation regarding the invocation of abetment of suicide charges under the Indian Penal Code, suggesting that these should not be applied mechanically, particularly to placate families of those deceased.

Addressing a case involving Mahendra Awase, accused of abetting a suicide, the court highlighted the need for investigation agencies to be sensitized to prevent misuse of Section 306 IPC. The justices emphasized that genuine cases should proceed while avoiding cases based on mere emotional responses from bereaved families.

In delivering their order, the court underscored that trial courts must exercise caution and avoid a 'play-it-safe syndrome.' The bench determined no grounds existed to charge Awase under the current circumstances, where he was involved in debt recovery as part of his employment, noting an uncharacteristic delay in filing the FIR by over two months.

(With inputs from agencies.)